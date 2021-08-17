Nnamdi Kanu Finally Meets Brother Weeks After Arrest

Published:

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu on Monday received a family member for the first time since he was detained by the Department of State Services (DSS).





His brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, paid him a visit according to the IPOB leader’s Lead Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

In a statement posted on his Facebook wall on Monday evening, Ejiofor, who was also on the visit, said his client was in strong spirits.

Ejiofor, who shared a photo with Prince Kanu, said the IPOB leader’s brother would reveal more details of the visit.





The post reads: “We just concluded today’s routine visit on a very sound note. What made today’s visit unique is that today marks it the first Day Our Client -Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is setting his eyes on his sibling.

“In my company during the Family’s maiden visit to Our Client is Prince Emmanuel Kanu (Fine Boy), the Representative of Our Client’s family

