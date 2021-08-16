Nigerian Striker Samuel Kanu Collapses During Match In France

Published:

Nigerian striker Samuel Kalu collapsed in the sixth minute of Bordeaux’s Ligue 1 match at Marseille on Sunday

Kalu, fell to the ground in the sixth minute as Dimitri Payet prepared to take a free-kick at the Stade Velodrome.

Players from both teams rushed to the Nigeria international and called for medical attention.

Kalu was able to get up and walk off the pitch with the help of his team-mates, holding an ice pack against his head.

This is the 2nd time in 2 years that he’ll collapse on the pitch.









Share This