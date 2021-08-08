Nigerian Sentenced To Death In Malaysia For Killing A Nurse

Published:

A court in Malaysia has sentenced a Nigerian, Alowonle Oluwajuwon Gilbert, to death for killing a nurse.

Gilbert will die by hanging after being found guilty of killing Siti Kharina, a mother of three.

The presiding judge, Ab Karim Ab Rahman, said that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Siti Kharina, who was the Chief Nurse of Serdang Hospital in Malaysia, went missing on May 8, 2019.

According to reports, she was last sighted at the Serdang Hospital parking lot at 4 pm that day.

Kharina was found dead on May 15, 2019, with slash wounds on her chest, neck and head.

Gilbert was charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The accused had told the court that he left the deceased’s house on May 8, 2019, a testimony the judge said was false.

The judge added that the accused’s “claims contradicted the footage of a closed-circuit television camera at the Third Avenue Condominium, Cyberjaya, which recorded him leaving the premises on May 9.”

The judge said, “The testimony by the accused that he was no longer with the victim on May 8, 2019, and had left the residence by then, is merely a denial.”

According to him, the defence could not clear his name of the bloodstains containing the dead nurse’s DNA found on the shirt he wore on May 9, 2019

