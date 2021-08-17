Nigerian Oluwatuyi Olowoyeye Graduates With A 5.0 CGPA From Hungarian University

Published:

A Nigerian, Oluwatuyi Olowoyeye, has graduated from the University of Debrecen in Hungary with a perfect GPA of 5.0 in his just-concluded Master's Program.





The proud graduate shared this on his LinkedIn profile as he detailed his journey from his first degree to his future education plan.





He said, “As an undergraduate, I was just busy chasing after academics. In the end, I didn’t even finish with the first class.”





According to him, he was just focused on academics and not on other personal development skills but that changed as he moved to further his education.





Olowoyeye said, “Fast forward to my master’s program, both the one I just finished here and the one I didn’t complete back at home before I landed a fully-funded scholarship to study here in Hungary. I can say I didn’t waste any opportunity that crossed my path, I was also intentional about acquiring skills.





“I graduated from the prestigious University of Debrecen with a perfect GPA of 5.0, capped with special honors.

