Nigerian Customs Vehicle Kill Seven In Katsina

Published:

A Nigerian Customs Service patrol vehicle on Monday crushed seven persons to death and wounded 14 others after losing its brakes on a highway in Katsina.

The incident occurred around 9.30am along Jibia-Kauran Namoda highway in Jibia council area of Katsina, chairman of Jibia People’s Forum Gide Dahiru confirmed.

“We could not confirm what actually caused the over speeding that led to loss of control by the customs but six people died on the spot while one died while being rushed to the Orthopedic hospital Katsina, the remaining 14 who sustained injuries are presently on admission at the same hospital”.

Dahiru explained that the customs officers ran into the bush for safety while the vehicle was set ablaze by an angry mob at the scene of the incident before the arrival of security personnel who brought the situation under control.





However, a resident, Usman Kabir, said the patrol vehicle and the smugglers’ vehicle were at top speed and they were just approaching Jibia town when the driver of the patrol vehicle lost control and run over people killing six instantly.





When contacted, the Acting Controller Katsina Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service, Dalha Wada Chedi, said the incident occurred when some operatives of the Border Drill went to Jibia to buy some food but unfortunately lost control and crushed some people to death.

“It is really unfortunate. We had to use our cordial relationship with the communities, the police, military and other sister security organizations to bring the situation under control.





“From the report we received so far, five people died and others are receiving treatment in the hospital. Those of our men involved are currently with the police and investigation is already ongoing to unravel the circumstances behind the incident,” he said.

Share This