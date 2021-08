Published:

A Nigerian actor, Alex Ekubo has announced the cancellation of his forthcoming marriage to his fiancee Acholonu

The love struck duo had taken to social media to announce the dissolution of their love .

The marriage has been scheduled to take place in Imo State on 20th November 2021

Invites have also been sent out but the actor posted on his social media that the marriage has been cancelled

He did not give any reason for his action

