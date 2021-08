Published:

Nigeria🇳🇬 have won her first gold medal at the ongoing #Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan🇯🇵 through Latifat Tijani in the women's 45kg powerlifting.

Latifat lifted 107kg to edged past China's🇨🇳 Zhe Cui (102 kg) and Justyna Kozdryk from Poland🇵🇱 (101 kg) to becoming the winner of the event.

Share This