Breaking :New South East Militant Group " Biafra Motherland Warriors " Attack Security Checkpoint, Kill Officers, Cart Away Weapons ( See photos )

A new militant group that calls itself Biafra Motherland Warriors has emerged in the State.

To prove its point the group attacked a patrol team of NSCDC in Anambra State in a trending video online

Some officers of the NSCDC were seen in the video being shot at and their weapons taken from them in the process

Some left their weapons and ran into the Bush

The attackers were heard shouting , " this is happening live in Umuleri ( Anambra State , hometown of Gov Willie Obiano )".

"We are Biafra Motherland Warriors "

Some of the attackers were also overheard in the video speaking in Igbo urging some of the officers (those who were Igbos) that took to their heels to drop their guns ,remove their uniforms and to run into the Bush

They later set the patrol van of the NSCDC , carted the guns and zoomed off in their Sienna bus.

The police are yet to issue any statement on the incident









