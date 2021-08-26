FG Didn't Threaten To Shut Us Down , Rather A Letter Of Complaints From NBC...Channels TV Source

Published:

A source at Channels Television has been quoted as saying that earlier information making the rounds that the Federal Government is about to suspend the operations of the TV station and arrest some of its presenters is not true

According to the unnamed source ,the TV station actually recieved a letter of complaint from the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission on the interview granted by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Commodore Olakunle Olawunmi rtd on the state of insecurity in the country

But evidence from NBC letter sent to Channels Television obtained by CKN News revealed that NBC has given 24 hours ultimatum to the station to answer to the querry issued it

See copy





