Navy Kill Six IPOB Members In Anambra

Commanding Officer, Naval Outpost, Onitsha, Anambra State, Adekunle Okeniyi, said the IPOB members were killed while trying to attack the men.The statement reads: “The attention of the Naval Outpost, Onitsha has been drawn to some false publications that on the 9th August 2001, two naval personnel were killed at Awkuzu during a gun duel with suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) members in Anambra State.“The Naval Outpost Onitsha refutes this fake news and wishes to state categorically that none of its personnel suffered any casualty during the gun duel.“Rather, the troops fought gallantly and were able to repel the attack which resulted in the loss of six suspected IPOB members while others suffered a serious injury.”IPOB had announced a sit-at-home to protest the arrest and detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.It said the 6 am to 6 pm exercise would be observed every Monday “until Kanu is freed”.

