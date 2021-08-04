Abba Kyari Reacts To N8m Hushpuppi Payment Slip Found On His Phone By FBI

Published:





DCP Abba Kyari has reacted to the latest report emanating from the FBI.

The super cop has been accused of collecting the sum of N8m from alleged fraudster Hushpuppi.





According to FBI , the money was traced to Abba Kyari through a payment slip found in a WhatsApp chap with Hushpuppi





But Abba Kyari in a recently edited post on his social media stated that the N8m was not a payment made to him do but evidence of money he helped Hushpuppi recover from a debtor





His post





"Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about January 2020 that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.





We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have fraud money issues between them hence we deed the needful and released the Suspect on bail on health ground.





Nobody demanded or collected any money from Abbas Hushpuppi. He can be interviewed Publicly in the Presence of world media by the people holding him to confirm this. He also called for another case in June 2020 and complained about a financial transaction with a second person whom he said his friend sent 8million naira to and pleaded for his friends money to be recovered.





He sent transaction slips and other evidences to prove their case against the person, All these can be verified from the Hushpuppi since he is still in Custody. And it can be verified from person who collected the 8million naira from Hushpuppi’s friend whom they complained about is alive and is in Nigeria.





Generally What ever investigation steps/Tactics that is being taken in most cases especially on the Parties in this type of case from January to June is not for public consumption. This is the true story.





For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians.





For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any true Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.





Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria."

