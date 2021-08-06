More Revelations On Lady That Allegedly Killed Boyfriend, Stole His 4matic ,As Police Recovers N3m Stolen From Her Victim

Published:

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has recovered almost N3 million and a 4Matic Mercedes Benz car from one Lorretta Anoh, suspected to have murdered a 36-year-old man, Chikoka Henry, in his house.

Henry was said to have been found dead in a pool of his own blood, possibly sustained from a cut to his head, while his black 4Matic Mercedes Benz car with Reg. No. EKY 694 GP was missing.

According to the Police, the corpse of Henry was discovered following a complaint from his brother, one Collins Okpara who said he found the deceased dead in his house in Uyo after attempts to contact him failed.



Investigations from the Police discovered that the murder suspect, Lorretta Anoh, was the last person who visited the deceased on August 3rd 2021.

In a press release signed on Friday in Uyo by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, investigations on the matter led to the recovery of N2, 943, 250 from the murder suspect who has already confessed to have stolen from the victim.

Macdon said the suspect was also at the verge of converting the stolen 4Matic Mercedes Benz car to her own property when she was arrested.



“On 4/8/2021 at about 9:10am, following a complaint from one Collins Okpara ‘m’ of Afaha Road, Uyo that he contacted his brother, one Chikoka Emeka Henry ‘m’, 36 years of age via phone but couldn’t get response, he decided to visit the said Chikoka in his apartment located at No. 2 Osongama Estate, Uyo.



“On arrival, he found him lying in his pool of blood, dead. He further informed the Police that his black 4Matic Mercedes Benz car with Reg. No. EKY 694 GP was removed the car park.

“The report necessitated the Commissioner of Police, CP ANDREW AMIENGHEME, psc(+) fdc, to order for a prompt investigation.



Operatives of ‘B’ Division in Ewet Housing swiftly took action, removed the corpse of the deceased which preliminary examination showed an a cut on his head and deposited at UUTH for autopsy.

“Operatives painstakingly trailed and arrested the principal suspect, one Lorretta Anoh ‘f’, who was last seen entering the apartment of the deceased on the 3/8/2021.



“An instant search of the suspect led to the recovery of the sum of N2,943,250 which she confessed to have stolen from the victim.



“The suspect at the point of arrest was making arrangements to change the ownership of the 4Matic car of the deceased to her personal property,” the release stated.



The PPRO who said the CP has ordered a transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation, warned the public to be vigilant and be careful of the company they keep

