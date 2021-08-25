More Revelations On How Bandits Stormed NDA ,Killed Officers

Published:

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor on Wednesday visited the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State for an on-the-spot assessment of the attack on the military institution by bandits.

General Irabor’s visit is to get first-hand information on the incident for further actions.

He was briefed on arrival by the NDA Commandant, Major General IM Yusuf before he was taken to the scene of the incident.



Bandits disguised as military officers invaded the academy on Tuesday, went straight to the officers’ quarters inside the school, and killed two officers.



The marauders, after the assault, also whisked another officer away.



Eyewitnesses at the NDA explained that the gunmen broke down doors, and destroyed windows to gain access into the officers’ apartments after which they opened fire on them.



The bandits after kidnapping the officer escaped through the breaching barbwire fence of the academy along the Kaduna Airport Road in Afaka which is surrounded by a forest.



A security source told Channels Television that the bandits successfully broke into five different apartments in the same officers’ quarters, and escaped with the abducted officer before the arrival of the NDA Quick Response Team.



Presently, a joint team of security operatives in Kaduna State are making frantic efforts to rescue the abducted officer.



The NDA Commandant also held a meeting with the institution’s top management on Wednesday morning with a view to overhauling the academy’s security architecture to avert future recurrences.

