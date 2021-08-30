More Details On How Bandits Killed Newly Married Pilot In Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has said the murder of Senator Bala ibn Na’Allah’s son, Abdulkarim Na’Allah, appeared to be a case of culpable homicide as he was strangled with a rope.





This is contrary to speculations on social media that the deceased was killed by bandits.









A statement issued by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated that the state government had been informed by security agencies that the remains of one Captain Abdulkarim Ibn Na’Allah were found in his Kaduna home.





“In what appears to be a case of culpable homicide, the deceased was found in a bedroom of his residence Malali, Kaduna North LGA, apparently after having been strangled with a rope.”





“A vehicle was stolen from his parking lot by the assailants,” Aruwan stated.





It had been reported that the 36-year-old pilot, who got married recently, was tied and strangled while the assailants escaped with his vehicle and personal belongings.





The Special Adviser to Senator Na Allah, Garba Mohammed, while confirming the tragic incident earlier, said the assailants had gained entrance through the roof behind the house and entered his section through the ceiling.





He said a neighbour’s security guard had noticed the gate of the deceased home opened and raised the alarm which led to the discovery of the remains of the pilot.





Senator Na Allah, who is not in the country at present, has three sons who are all pilots.