Mixed Feelings As Another 190 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender To Army

Published:

More Boko Haram fighters have reportedly surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army.

According to military sources, 190 insurgents surrendered in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State on Saturday.



It was gathered that residents were marvelled when they sighted the large number of the terrorists who arrived in Mafa town on Saturday.



According to the security source, those who surrendered comprise top fighters, foot-soldiers, their wives and children.



The surrendered terrorists also appealed to the Nigerians to forgive them and assured residents that they were voluntarily surrendered, saying peace is better than war.



It would be recalled that the Nigerian military has claimed that a total of 1081 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to the armed forces in the last two weeks.

The development comes days after insurgents who surrendered begged Nigerians for forgiveness.



Their plea had generated mixed reactions as some persons said they do not deserve mercy based on their past

Share This