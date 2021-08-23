Michael Okpara's Wife Dies @ 97

Published:

Adanma Okpara, wife of the First Republic premier of the defunct Eastern Nigeria late Michael Okpara, has passed on at the age of 97.

Mrs Okpara reportedly died on Sunday morning in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had disclosed the incident while addressing Catholic bishops in Enugu.

A source in the family also confirmed her death, disclosing that she had on Saturday gone to a hospital “only to be heard that she died early this (Sunday) morning”.

