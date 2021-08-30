Maria Shocked By BBnaija Exit, As JMK, Sammie Bow Out

Published:

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemates Maria, Sammie and JMK have been evicted from the ongoing reality television show.

JMK was the first to go, followed by Sammie and surprisingly, by Maria. Maria’s eviction sent shockwaves across the continent as most fans could not believe that she could leave so early on the show.

They took to social media to express their shock, with some positing that it was a likely ‘prank’ by Big Brother.

Maria could not believe her ears when she was called to leave the house. But she gathered herself quickly and told her fellow housemates that she had a swell time as she was ushered out of the house.

She told Ebuka that she was considering relocating to Nigeria and establishing a business in Abuja.

Interestingly, she guessed wrong about those who nominated her for eviction. She mentioned WhiteMoney, Queen and Boma, whereas she was actually nominated by JayPaul, Sammie and JMK.

JMK and Sammie also thanked the organisers for the opportunity to be on the platform and itemised plans for their future.





