Man Beats Okada Rider To Death In Abeokuta

Published:

Michael Salako, a 40-year-old resident of Lafenwa, Abeokuta was on Thursday arrested by the police for beating a commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as okada rider, to death.

It was gathered that Salako was nabbed following a distress call received by the DPO of Lafenwa divisional headquarters at noon, that an okada rider had been beaten to death at Sanni Street in Lafenwa Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Acting on the report, the DPO, CSP Samuel Aladegoroye, was said to have mobilized his men and raced to the scene where they got the suspect promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have known the deceased in their community, informed the police that he asked the deceased to take him somewhere with his motorcycle the previous day and the deceased refused.

“He stated further that when he saw him on that fateful day, he was trying to question him for his reasons for refusing to take him out the previous day and that led to a fight between them.

“While the fighting was going on, the deceased collapsed and gave up the ghost,” the state police image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi

Oyeyemi disclosed further that the corpse of the victim who was simply identified as Abudu had been deposited in a morgue for post mortem.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered that Salako be taken immediately to the homicide section of the state CIID for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Share This