List Of 20 New States Being Proposed By Senate

LIST OF 20 NEW STATES PROPOSED BY SENATE COMMITTEE FOR REVIEW
1. ITAI State from Akwa Ibom
2. Katagum state from Bauchi
3. Okura state from Kogi East
4. Adada state from Enugu
5. Gurara state from Kaduna South
6. Ijebu State from Ogun
7. Ibadan state from Oyo
8. Tiga state from Kano
9. Ghari state from Kano
10. Amana state from Adamawa
11. Gongola state from Adamawa
12. Mambilla state from Taraba
13. Savannah state from Borno
14. Okun state from Kogi
15. Etiti state from the southeast zone
16. Orashi state from Imo and Anambra
17. Njaba from the present Imo state or the excision of Aba state from Abia
18. Anioma state from Delta
19. Torogbene and Oil River states, from Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states
20. Bayajida state from parts of Katsina, Jigawa and Zamfara
0 comments: