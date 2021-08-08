List Of 20 New States Being Proposed By Senate

Published:

LIST OF 20 NEW STATES PROPOSED BY SENATE COMMITTEE FOR REVIEW

1. ITAI State from Akwa Ibom

2. Katagum state from Bauchi

3. Okura state from Kogi East

4. Adada state from Enugu

5. Gurara state from Kaduna South

6. Ijebu State from Ogun

7. Ibadan state from Oyo

8. Tiga state from Kano

9. Ghari state from Kano

10. Amana state from Adamawa

11. Gongola state from Adamawa

12. Mambilla state from Taraba

13. Savannah state from Borno

14. Okun state from Kogi

15. Etiti state from the southeast zone

16. Orashi state from Imo and Anambra

17. Njaba from the present Imo state or the excision of Aba state from Abia

18. Anioma state from Delta

19. Torogbene and Oil River states, from Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states

20. Bayajida state from parts of Katsina, Jigawa and Zamfara

Share This