Latest: Sen T A Orji Not Arrested By EFCC, Only Prevented From Travelling ( CKN Exclusive Investigation)

Published:

CKN News has been reliably be informed that contrary to the news making the rounds that former Abia State Governor and serving Senator T A Orji was arrested today at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja, our investigation has revealed that the Senator was not arrested.

Two top Abia State Government officials who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity said the Senator was stopped by the EFCC officers from travelling out of the country.

According to them ,Senator Orji was on his way to London on vacation and medicals when he was politely accosted by officials of the EFCC.

He was told he cannot travel ( as a matter of routine, being on the watch list of the graft agency )

He was politely asked to go back home ( probably until he gets the clearance to travel.)

As I am speaking with you, Senator T A Orji back at his residence in Abuja with his family ,he is not under any detention, he concluded

It will be recalled that Sen T A Orji is one of the top Government officials put on EFCC by the immediate past Chairman of the agency Magu

Share This