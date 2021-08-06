Lagos CP Orders Full Enforcement of Restriction Order On Okada

Published:

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday 4th August, 2021, at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos, ordered officers and men and tactical Commanders of the command to immediately embark on full enforcement of restriction order of the Lagos State Government on Okada operations in some areas of the State.





The Commissioner of Police, while reacting to act of lawlessness, recklessness and impunity being exhibited by some road users especially okada riders who grossly violate traffic laws of Lagos State; and motorcyclists operating within the six (6) Local Government Areas and nine (9) Local Council Development Authorities which are restricted for their operations.





The police boss particularly ordered officers and men of the command to go after road users including Okada operators who drive against the traffic and ply BRT corridors. He emphasised that the violators should be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.





CP Hakeem Odumosu specifically warned security operatives who violate traffic laws in the state to desist from the unlawful act as any security personnel, be it police, military or paramilitary caught violating traffic law will be arrested and caused to face the full wrath of the law. The police boss reiterated that such gross violation with impunity must stop.





The Commissioner of Police also appealed to residents of Lagos State to desist from violating traffic laws and encouraging road users to do same as the command will implement full enforcement of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 and other extant laws of Lagos State.





CP Hakeem Odumosu equally warned the police operatives and teams who are detailed for the enforcement order operation to act within the ambit of the law and discharge their duties devoid of extortion or corrupt practices in any form as such will not be tolerated by the command









