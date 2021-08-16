Lagos CP Orders 24 Hrs Stop And Search In Lekki, Ajah As Robbers Now Disguise As Beggars

Published:

The Lagos State commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered a 24-hour stop-and-search operation and vehicular patrol in the Lekki-Ajah axis of the state.

CP Odumosu’s order follows the report that armed robbers disguise as beggars to harm innocent citizens in the area.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by the Lagos State police command spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, titled, ‘Re: Robbers Disguising As Beggars Take Over Lekki, Ajah, Residents Cry Out’.

Ajisebutu revealed that Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, field and tactical commanders have been ordered to also reinforce police presence in the axis.

He notes that the command has partnered with the State Ministry of Youth and Social Development as well as other relevant authorities to solve the problem.

Ajisebutu assured residents the police would not stop working to protect the lives and property of all and sundry in the state.

