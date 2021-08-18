Jos Curfew Not Lifted Yet ...Plateau Govt

Published:

Members of the public are to note that the curfew earlier imposed on Jos North, Jos South and Bassa Local Government Areas still remains in place.





For the avoidance of doubt, the curfew in Jos North is for 24 hours while that of Bassa and Jos South LGAs is from 6pm to 6am.





Members of the public are advised to disregard any rumour of review of the current curfew.





If and when Government reaches any decision on the curfew, such decision will be promptly conveyed to the citizens.





Government uses this opportunity to appreciate citizens of the affected areas for their cooperation and understanding, and further assures that it is working with all stakeholders to ensure that things return to normal as soon as possible.





