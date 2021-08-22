I'm Not Angry Over Sex Scandals ...Apostle Suleman

Published:

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman has said that he is not angry at those attacking him on social media. We recall that Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike alleged in a viral video that she slept with the popular clergyman for money and the memory has continued to torment her.





Apostle Suleman implored his congregation and followers not to send him any encouraging messages again.





“Why are you encouraging a man that is not discouraged. I’m upset since yesterday. I saw messages saying that I should not worry. Read my countenance, when you see me moody you can encourage me. Do I look like somebody who needs encouragement? I’m not discouraged at all and I’m not angry at those insulting me on social media,” he said.





The clergyman said he is focused on his God-given assignment and the people who are insulting him, only did that because of what they read online.





“They are reacting to what they read. They are reacting to what they see and not what they know. You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me,” Apostle Suleman said.





He further added that all the videos made against him, he intentionally ignored them.





“My wife can bear witness, all the video done against me I’ve not watch one. Many of you have watched it but me, the subject matter I’ve not watch one. What I don’t see cannot affect me. Somebody sent me a video from a blog yesterday, that was the last time it was on my phone. I guard my heart so that I can have fellowship with God. Stop all these rumors and gossips. What will not encourage me I don’t give attention to it,” Apostle Suleman said.





Source : VANGUARD

