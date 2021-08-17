Breaking :Ibrahim Mantu Dies @ 74 To Be Buried Today

Published:

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ibrahim Mantu is dead.





He died early today (Tuesday) in Abuja.





Sources said he may have died of COVID-19.





The late former deputy Senate President will be buried at 2pm today.





Born on February 19, 1947, the late Mantu reportedly took ill three days ago but his condition worsened two days ago.





Mantu, who hailed from Gindiri, in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, was an influential political figure in Nigeria for several years. During the aborted third republic, he vied for the Chairmanship of the National Republican Congress, NRC, one of the two registered political parties.

