I Slept With Apostle Suleiman Twice...Actress Alleges In Viral Video

Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike confesses to having slept with the popular pastor, Apostle Suleman, and how the memory torments her.

According to Ifemeludike, she just finished school and was waiting to serve the country when she was linked with the man of God for a one-night stand.

The actress claims to be unaware of who she was arranged with until weeks later when she recognized Apostle Suleman in trending news.

Sharing the video, she wrote;

“True confession.

Dear @lyndaclems, I have to tell the world about that hookup you arrange between @johnson_suleman_official and myself on the 20th November 2016 in a hotel at Ikeja, the apostle secretly gave me his number and we had a second meeting at oriental hotels Lagos. I’m sorry my conscience can’t hold it anymore. I encourage you to tell the truth as a mother and a Christian, to put the devil to shame and save millions of souls been misled…





To my family and friends, I am sorry,don’t judge me 🙏🏾 please pray for me so the light of 🌕 God will continue to expose every works of darkness in my life and the church of God…”

All attempts made to reach Apostle Suleiman on the matter failed as at the time of going to press





