I Now Earn N1.2m Monthly...Nigerian Doctor Shares Experiences After Relocating To Saudi Arabia

A Saudi Arabian based Nigerian doctor has stated that his life has really improved since he relocated to Saudi Arabia to practice his trade.

Dr Kingsley ( surname undisclosed) posted this on his social media handle

" When I was in Nigeria, as a Medical Doctor, my salary after combining two jobs was 430,250, today, in Saudi Arabia , I earn 1.2 million naira monthly.

" Less workload, amazing state of the art facilities, good hospital management system, health insurance, paid leave and free tickets for holiday are what you enjoy here."

Dr Kingsley, a Nigerian Doctor who works in Riyadh Saudi Arabia.

