I Have The Right To Sack Any " Unprofitable) Pastor..Bishop David Oyedepo

Published:

President, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo blew hot on Sunday as he said he has right to sack pastors who are sick and unprofitable, warning critics to face their jobs.

Oyedepo, during a service at Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun State justified the sack of some pastors in his church, saying that even in the secular, workers who are not profitable are always sacked.

“Rural Church is going on. All the offerings from rural Churches for the next 40 years cannot build what they are building for them because I learnt some fellows were saying that, “It is because they don’t have offering that is why they said they should go.”

“It is because you are sick, you are unproductive, you will be plucked out. We sent you to go to the villages to reach out to minimum of 12 souls in a week and ensure that minimum 6 of them come to Church. Then 6 months, you don’t have 10. You are unprofitable, you shouldn’t survive.

“Sound management brought us here Sir.

Keeping unprofitable servants makes you a poor manager. Businessmen hear me now: keeping unprofitable servants makes you a poor manager. You have a right to resign, we have the right to sack you. It is a system, it works like that everywhere,” he stated in a post by Church Gist.

Oyedepo also spoke on the church’s ongoing 100,000 capacity auditorium, warning critics to stay clear as the church was not using their money to build the massive edifice.

According to him, “We are building 100,000 seat auditorium; did they collect money from you? ‘They should have built a factory’: who told you? Do you budget for somebody’s resources? Keep quiet my friend and face your job.

“They enjoy hearing from me, so I like speaking to them. Even UK government agree that our Churches are one of the best run charity in UK. Well, God is faithful.

“That is how your business will be. You will never keep unprofitable stewards in your system. If you have a driver who is always bashing your car, will you retain him? Before he will bash you yourself.”

Share This