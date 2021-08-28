Hyginus Omeje Assumes Duty As Zonal Commander FRSC RS8

Published:

Assistant Corps Marshal, ACM, Hyginus Omeje has assumed duty as the new Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Zone RS8HQ.

Omeje formally assumed office on August twenty-three, at the Road Safety Zone 8 Headquarters in Ilorin.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Zonal Public Enlightenment Officer, Hassan Ibitoye.

Omeje, until his appointment, he was the Assistant Corps Marshal, Federal Operation, at the national headquarters.

The Zone RS8HQ of the FRSC oversees Kwara, Ekiti and Kogi commands of the Corps.

ACM Hyginus Omeje before his promotion to the exalted rank of ACM, he was an award winning Sector commander of RS2.1, Lagos on many occasions.

The Zonal Coordinator, RS 2 ( Lagos and Ogun ) ,SM Olusola Olojede and the State Coordinator RS2.1, Lagos , SM Segun Akintan on behalf of all the Special Marshals at RS 2 ( Lagos and Ogun) and RS 2.1, Lagos wish our former Sector commander a successful tenure at RS 8 ( kwara, Ekiti and Kogi ).

