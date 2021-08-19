How CCTV Exposes Accused In Murder Of UNILORIN Student

Published:

A staff member of a commercial bank, Babatunji Lawal, on Tuesday revealed the identity of the suspect who withdrew money from the account of the raped and murdered Olajide Omowumi Blessing, a 300 level student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).





Lawal, who was led in evidence by Kwara State attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Barrister Salman Jawondo, told the court that the bank’s CCTV footage captured the image of the 6th defendant, Abdullateef Abdulrahman.



He said Omowumi’s money was siphoned through Kuda Microfinance bank with the use of Opay application, saying that the total amount withdrawn from the deceased’s account was N50,000 with bank charges.

Lawal, who was the 9th witness in the case was cross-examined by the legal representatives of the 1st, 6th and 8th defendants.



The trial judge, Justice Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court, however, adjourned the matter for continuation of trial.



Omowumi was found dead in her home on 2nd June, 2021 with her mouth gagged with clothes, hands tied to the back with bruises on her private part.

