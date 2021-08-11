How Can I Forgive Those That Made Me A Young Widow..Wife Of Army Colonel Killed By Boko Haram Asks

Published:

Forgive Them For Making Me a Young Widow - Nigerian Lady Reacts After Army Shares Photos of Repentant Boko Haram Members Asking for Forgiveness

A young widow whose husband was killed by Boko Haram terrorists has reacted after army shared photos of the terrorists begging for forgiveness.





A Nigerian lady, Oluwaseun Sakaba has lamented how Boko Haram terrorists made her a young widow but now want Nigerians to forgive them.

Sakaba's husband Lt. Col I. Sakaba, was killed by Boko Haram members in 2018.





She slammed the Nigerian Army after the military shared photos of repentant sect members with placards seeking forgiveness from Nigerians.

Sakaba was one of the 44 soldiers killed by the insurgents during an attack on 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State in November 2018.

His widow, Oluwaseun Sakaba, saw the post by the Nigerian Army with the sect members asking for forgiveness and took to her Instagram page to react. Oluwaseun asked the Nigerian Army if she should forgive the same people who made her a widow at a young age.

She wrote;

''@hqnigerianarmy it we nev be well with all of u...I shld forgive dem for making me a young widow, I shld forgive dem for kill my husband, his brother and his mom!!





I shld forgive dem for making Me seek shelter in anod country!! I shld forgive dem for making many women widows and kids fatherless..I shld forgive dem for u not paying what is my late husband dues!!





I shld forgive dem for all der atrocities done to my family. U shot my husband dead in his office dat u pretended to be a friendly force just bcos he refuse to be part of ur plots ..time 4 dragging now''

