Osun Crisis :Hoodlums Attack Aregbesola ex-Commissioner’s Residence

Armed hoodlums have attacked the residence of Osun ex-commissioner, Hon Biyi Odunlade, who served under former Governor Rauf Aregebsola in Ile-Ife.



Odunlade, who was Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Special Needs, alleged the hoodlums invaded his house at No 38, Olayinka Ojutialayo, Parakin, old NITEL, in Ile-Ife on Saturday around 8:30pm.

The former commissioner said the invasion was politically motivated to assassinate him.



Narrating his ordeal, he said: “It was a serious attack. My wife was harassed but managed to escape. My properties were destroyed. I came back from Osogbo to Ile-Ife after thugs attacked us at the APC party secretariat during the hearing of the Ward Congress Appeal Committee. I sat with my friends in my compound before I left to see someone at the palace.



