Gunmen Kill PoS Operator For Refusing To Part With N2m In Delta

An uneasy calm has enveloped Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State as gunmen allegedly killed a Point of Sales Operator identified as Kelly Onomor.

It was gathered that the robbers stormed the deceased’s shop located along Ogodo Road by Cemetery, on Tuesday, August 10, and shot him in the head after he allegedly refused to hand over a bag containing N2,000,000 cash for the day’s business.

Sources said he was conveyed to a nearby clinic where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel on duty.

A user of Facebook, DE Kings King, who’ll share the killing of the deceased on his handle, said: “we regret to announce the passing of our brotherly Kelly Onomor who was shot dead by armed robbers over N2 million which he use (sic) to run his PoS business.

“He was shot in his head after refusing to give the robbers the money. May his soul rest well with the Lord.”

Meanwhile, acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, DSP Bright Edafe, on Wednesday told our correspondent that the police were not aware of the incident.

“Nobody reported. And no one can say for sure if it happened because our men have been there at the scene and could not find anything,” he quipped

