Gunmen Kidnap 15 Students Of Bakura Agriculture College, Zamfara, 4 Killed

Gunmen have abducted some students and teachers at the College of Agriculture and Animal Health in Bakura, Zamfara state.





Aliyu Bakura, deputy registrar of the college, confirmed the development to BBC Hausa.





“Last Sunday night around 10pm they entered and opened fire and took away 15 students and a teacher and his wife and two children,” he said.





Mallam Aliyu said the attackers were very numerous and climbed the wall and spent more than two hours in the school firing.





This is not the first time bandits will abduct students from schools in Zamfara. On February 26, bandits invaded Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara state and abducted many female students but were later released after spending weeks in custody.





In recent times, the northern part of the country has witnessed a series of abductions of schoolchildren, a development that has led to the closure of many schools in the region.





At the moment, many abducted students from northern schools are still in the custody of bandits.





