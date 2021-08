Published:

The Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria announces the sudden death of Mr Bolaji Esan who passed away yesterday, 23rd August, 2021 after a brief illness.





Bolaji was a very active and dependable member who will be greatly missed.





We pray our good Lord grants all he left behind the fortitude to bear this terrible loss. And grant his soul eternal rest, Amen.





Funeral arrangements will be announced by his family.





Signed:

President. Secretary.

Adrian Egonu. Femi Adeoya.

