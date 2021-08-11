Gov Umahi Suspends Housing Commissioner

Published:

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has suspended the commissioner for housing and urban development Clement Nweke over alleged insubordination and dereliction of duty.

Secretary to the state government Kenneth Igwe, who is now the coordinating commissioner for the ministry, announced this in a statement on Wednesday.





The suspension, according to the statement, is with immediate effect.

“The state Governor, David Umahi, has approved the indefinite suspension of Mr Clement Nweke, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development with immediate effect.





“The suspension is as a result of insubordination and dereliction of duty.

“Consequently, Mr Nweke is directed to hand over all governmental property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior officer in the ministry before the close of work on Wednesday, Aug. 11,” the statement read.





Igwe urged the suspended commissioner to ensure strict compliance with the directive.





Share This