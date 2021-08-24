Gov Umahi Orders Evacuation Of Ebonyi Students From UNIJOS

Published:

Following the violent disturbances that led to the closure of University of Jos, Plateau State, the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE, FNATE,( Akubaraoha) has authorized the evacuation of the stranded students of Ebonyi State origin from the University.





Consequently, government officials have been dispatched to the institution to ensure safe return of the affected students with immediate effect while we hope that the situation will abate to enable the students resume their studies.









