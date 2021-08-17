Gov Umahi Names Two Flyovers After Retiring Catholic Bishop

Published:

The Government and people of Ebonyi state today, honoured the retiring Bishop of Abakiliki Diocese of the Catholic Church.

As part of the activities lined up for the occasion, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, did a ground - breaking , for the Construction of two Fly - Over bridge to be named after the Bishop.

In his remarks, the celebrant was described by the Governor as a Father, and peace maker in Ebonyi State. Always available to broker peace amongst warring communities and individuals.

Also a Valedictory Dinner was observed in honour of the Bishop, where more encomiums was showered on him by different individuals, including the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state, Bar. Kelechi Igwe.

