Gov Umahi Hands Over King David University Of Medical Sciences, Uburu, To Catholic Church

The Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has announced the handing over of the King David University of Medical Sciences, Ebonyi state, to the Catholic Bishops Conference for optimum management and academic excellence.





The Governor made the announcement during the Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Rt. Rev. Msgr. Peter Nworie Chukwu as the 3rd Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki on Thursday, August 19, 2021.





He equally announced the naming of two flyovers after the retiring Bishop as a way of immortalizing his reign as a Bishop in the State.





He commended the Catholic Community for the support given to the retiring Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro during the period of his episcopal reign.





"The contributions of the church to the Educational Development of Nigeria is unparalleled and for this, I, on-behalf of the State wish to give the King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria to own and run.





"There is a decline in our academic excellence and morality. I am not a Catholic but I believe in the discipline and doctrine of the Catholic church.





"The King David University of Medical Sciences was approved by the National Universities Commission as the 199th University in Nigeria.





"We have had a good relationship with the Catholic Community in Ebonyi State including Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro and our dear Reverend Father Abraham Nwali.





"I am so excited with the joy of Ebonyi people to welcome you. It shows that you are highly acceptable to the people. As a Christian State, we will extend to you the support we gave to our retired Bishop Nnachi Okoro."





He announced the donation of a Land Cruiser Jeep to the new Bishop to enhance his operation expressing hope of continued partnership with the Catholic Community for spiritual prosperity of the State





Earlier, the new Bishop of the Abakaliki Catholic Diocese, Most Reverend Peter Nworie Chukwu was ordained in the order of Melchizedek. The ordination took place at the Saint Theresa Catholic Cathedral, Abakaliki on Thursday.





In a reaction, the Vice-President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Most Reverend Nautilus Ugorji expressed gratitude to Governor Umahi for the massive transformation of Ebonyi State and wonderful partnership with the Church.





He also thanked the Governor for the handover of the King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu to the Conference and prayed to God to bless him.





In a remark, the new Bishop, Bishop Peter Nworie Chukwu thanked the Pope, the Bishops, and the Laity for finding him worthy to serve in an episcopal capacity.





"In deed, I am overwhelmed with joy to see all of you, a mammoth crowd of worshippers who have come to witness my episcopal ordination today. I thank His Holiness the Pope for appointing me as a Bishop under the influence of the Holy Spirit. I thank the Bishops Conference of Nigeria for coming in their numbers and to make a statement that I am now one of them."





Bishop Nworie Chukwu also thanked Governor David Nweze Umahi for the donation of the King David University of Medical Sciences Uburu to the Catholic Church as well as the gift of a brand new Jeep to the Diocese.





He commended the retired Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro for his mentor-ship role in his development in the vineyard of God and expressed hope that God Almighty would equip him with all the facilities to excel.





The Bishop pledged to dedicate all his strength to the Service of God and humanity.





