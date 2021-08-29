Gov Obaseki Expresses Shock @ Victor Uwaifo's Death

Published:

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has expressed his shock over the death of Music maestro Prof Victor Uwaifo

His post

I received the news of the loss of legendary musician and art teacher, Prof. Victor Uwaifo, with shock and sadness.

He was talented, phenomenal and an illustrious son of Edo State who wowed the world with his array of skills, notably his music talent.

An all-round artist; Prof. Uwaifo was an enigma who made music for all, bringing the contemporary Benin culture to the world stage and providing vicarious experience of the peculiarities of our art and culture to a global audience.

I pray that God will grant the Uwaifo family, friends, associates and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

