Sunday, 22 August 2021

Gov Ikpeazu Orders Evacuation Of Stranded Abia Students From Unijos

Published: August 22, 2021


Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has dispatched a team led by his Special Assistant on Students Affairs, Mr Chibuzo Ndom, to the University of Jos, Plateau State, to evacuate students of Abia origin who are currently stranded as a result of the recent violence and subsequent closure of the institution. 

The contingent from Abia which includes security personnel are expected to ensure the safe return of the over 200 students of Abia origin back to the state capital, Umuahia, where the evacuees will be welcomed by the Governor. 



Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: