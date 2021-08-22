Gov Ganduje Presents Staff Of Office To Buhari's Inlaw Emir of Bichi

Published:

Kano governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Saturday presented Staff of Office to Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, as the second Emir of Bichi....Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Saturday, presented Staff of Office to the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado-Bayero, as the second Emir of Bichi.Bichi is among the newly created emirates by Ganduje’s administration.Other newly created emirates were Rano, Gaya and Karaye, in addition to the existing Kano Emirate Council.The Emir, on Friday, married off his daughter to the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf.Speaking after presenting the staff of office to the Emir, Ganduje said the state government appreciated the contributions, being rendered by traditional institutions in promoting peace and stability in the state.Ganduje said the contributions made by traditional institutions, made the administration to create the additional emirates, with a view to extending development to grassroot areas.He urged the Emir and other Emirs in the state, to continue to assist the government in providing security for lives and property.The governor urged the Emir to remain a father to all his subjects without discrimination.In his acceptance speech, the new Emir, promised to be just and fair to all people in the emirate.Ado-Bayero urged the people of the emirate to intensify efforts in enrolling their children into the basic education system.He called on government and other development partners, to continue to contribute their quota in addressing desertification.‘I am calling on people to plant trees, enroll their children in schools and report suspicious persons to the traditional institutions and relevant security agencies for prompt action,” he said.NAN reports that the emir was presented with traditional instruments of office.The event was attended by ministers, state governors, traditional rulers, members of national and state assemblies.(NAN)

