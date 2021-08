Published:

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his Ekiti State counterpart Kayode Fayemi have visited Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London

The APC Chieftain is currently recuperating in UK from an undisclosed illness

The Governors were seen in a group picture with the former Governor of Lagos State

It has not been confirmed when he will return to the country

Asiwaju has been visited previously by President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos

