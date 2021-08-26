Thursday, 26 August 2021

Goodluck Jonathan Appointed Chancellor Of Ugandan University

Published: August 26, 2021


Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been appointed the Chancellor of a University in Uganda 


This was how he announced the event


"I am pleased to have been formally  inaugurated as the Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda and to have performed my first official function in that capacity at the 10th Graduation Ceremony of the University today in Kampala, Uganda. 


I congratulate the new graduands and urge them to deploy their knowledge towards positively impacting people, building a community of reformers and improving the society.

- GEJ"


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: