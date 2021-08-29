Globacom Turns 18, Launches gloTV ( How To Subscribe)

Published:

Telecommunication giant Globacom has launched its own streaming platform called Glo TV. The streaming service was announced to newsmen at a press conference in Lagos. This is coming as the company align events to celebrate its 18th year of operation in Nigeria. The service which is available to all Glo subscribers on the web, IOS and on Android platform. The service is designed to offer premium contents across genre such as music, entertainment, news and sport.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the best of Nollywood, Bollywood and Hollywood movies straight on their smartphone. Some of the channels available on the platform include Aljazeera, France24, CGTN, RT Documentary and many more. According to the company, the contents will be available to all users of all ages . Kids will also be able to enjoy educational programs from channels such as ZooMOO, English Club TV and Lollykids. Glo says that the Glo Tv will be offering subscribers plenty of choice to choose from.







How To Download And Enjoy Glo TV On Your Mobile Phone







To enjoy all the features of the newly launched Glo TV platform,







Start by downloading the latest version of GLO-TV App from Apple store or Google Playstore depending on your device OS,







Next is to go to www.myglotv.com to sign up for an account, using for Glo mobile number.

3. Finally, after signing up, login into your account via the GLO-TV app using your username and password an enjoy enjoy all the service offer by the service.







The company will be 18 years, on August 29 and it has started lining up event to mark the celebration. To ensure a smooth streaming service and operation of the service, the Glo TV app will be powered by the reliable Glo 4G technologies. The service will be available to all Glo Pre-paid and Post-paid customers

Share This