The remains of Mohammed Fawehinmi , the son of late human rights lawyer Gani Fawehinmi will be laid to rest on Friday 27th August 2021

His burial activities as announced by his family begins on 25th August with a service of songs in Lagos and end of 27th when he will be buried in Ondo State where his father was also laid to rest

Mohammed died at the age of 53 , he was not married .

