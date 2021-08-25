Fulani Herdsmen Allegedly Kill Woman And Her Four Kids in Benue ( Pictures)

Published:

A man has lost his wife and four children to people suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Benue State

This was how the story and pictures were posted on social media by Franc Fagah Utoo Esq ,Principal Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor

The incident occured at Yelewata, Guma LGA, of Benue State





"HERDSMAN ATTACK IN YELEWATA LAST NIGHT.

This is Peter Akera, the young man facing me bare chested. He is a friend and a brother, and more importantly, a very determined young Nigerian.





Last night, Fulani Herdsmen invaded Yelewata, my village, a border town with Nasarawa State, and killed his wife and his entire four children. The wife was preparing supper for the little kids who were playing around.





The murdered woman experienced birth difficulties. She had two miscarriages before God finally blessed her womb and she was able to birth 4 children, among whom was a set of twins.

Unfortunately, last night (Tuesday, 24 August, 2021) armed Herdsmen sneaked into her compound shortly after dusk, around 7:30 PM and shot and butchered her with the kids, while the husband was still in the market place.

Three other people were also killed.

This is the Nigeria we have today!!!

Franc Fagah Utoo Esq

(Yelewata, Guma LGA, Benue State)

Principal Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor.

25.08.2021





