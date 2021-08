Published:

Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, the wife of late Nigerian head of state, Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, is dead.

The former first lady passed on Monday at 97. She would have been 98 on November 21, 2021.

Victoria’s husband Aguiyi-Ironsi was the supreme commander of the National Military Government for six months before being overthrown and assassinated in the 1966 Nigerian counter-coup.

