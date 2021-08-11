FG Set To Lift Ban On Twitter. .Lai Mohammed

Published:

The Nigerian Government has promised to lift the suspension on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, said the Nigerian government would lift the ban on Twitter operations in the country “in a matter of days”.

Mohammed disclosed this after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) at the State House, Abuja.

He said Twitter has accepted the conditions given to the platform to operate in the country.

The Nigerian government had a few months ago banned Twitter in Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference, Mohammed had said the micro-blogging site was banned because it posed a threat to Nigeria’s unity.





Mohammed had said some Nigerians were using the site to propagate messages capable of secession





