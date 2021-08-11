Festus Keyamo Speaks On Mohammed Fawehinmi's Death

Published:

Minister of State, Labour Festus Keyamo SAN has spoken on the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi

Keyamo who worked with Chief Gani Fawehinmi for several years has this to say about the death

"My brother, friend and son of my late boss, Mohammed Fawehinmi, is gone. I am speechless and heartbroken. I just spoke with the eldest daughter Basirat and she confirmed it.

Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap. He kept the flame of his father burning. We will sorely miss him."

